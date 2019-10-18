Joker

“Joker Challenge”, el nuevo desafío viral inspirado en la película

18 DE Octubre 2019 - 11:50 La singular escena de danza del personaje interpretado por Joaquin Phoenix fue reproducida y compartida por multitud de fanáticos que imitaron su vestimenta y su maquillaje.

La película 'Joker' se convirtió en pocos días en un gran éxito de taquilla, con más de 560 millones de dólares recaudados en todo el mundo. Además, cautivó a los fanáticos del personaje interpretado por Joaquin Phoenix, muchos de los cuales se lanzaron a reproducir una escena del filme.

Así apareció en las redes el 'Joker Challenge', que consiste en filmarse imitando el baile que el Guasón realiza mientras baja unas escaleras al ritmo de la canción 'Rock and Roll Parte II', del británico Gary Glitter.

