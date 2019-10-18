“Joker Challenge”, el nuevo desafío viral inspirado en la película

La película 'Joker' se convirtió en pocos días en un gran éxito de taquilla, con más de 560 millones de dólares recaudados en todo el mundo. Además, cautivó a los fanáticos del personaje interpretado por Joaquin Phoenix, muchos de los cuales se lanzaron a reproducir una escena del filme.
Así apareció en las redes el 'Joker Challenge', que consiste en filmarse imitando el baile que el Guasón realiza mientras baja unas escaleras al ritmo de la canción 'Rock and Roll Parte II', del británico Gary Glitter.
“El Jajas Mexicano”. 🤡🕺 #Joker #jokerchallenge #JokerMovie #FelizFinDeSemana pic.twitter.com/yCjVJPrZMq— TUIT DE CINE (@MeInteresaCINE) October 11, 2019
ALRIGHT, JOKER CHALLENGE!!!😂 Recreate the scene in the new movie Joker on the steps of him dancing and tag me in it. Whoever does it best will get to pick out a tub of their fav pre workout and I’ll be purchasing it for you. Can’t beat some free pre workout right!? THIS IS NOT A JOKE. (haha see what I did there) If you haven’t seen it yet you definitely have to it was brilliant. #joker #jokermovie #jokerchallenge #gym #gymfam #lift #justlift #legday #pr #bethehardestworkerintheroom