Más de 205 aplicaciones para Android infectadas por el virus "Simbad"
19 DE Marzo 2019 - 15:32
El Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad (Incibe) español informó el jueves detecó más de 200 aplicaciones infectadas por un código malicioso apodado "Simbad", que estuvieron disponibles en la tienda oficial Google Play.
Según precisó el centro tecnológico con sede en la ciudad española de León, la funcionalidad principal del malware es mostrar publicidad y, aunque las aplicaciones ya han sido eliminadas de Google Play, los usuarios que instalaron alguna de ellas deberán borrarlas manualmente.
Se han visto afectados aquellos usuarios que tengan instaladas en su dispositivo alguna de las aplicaciones incluidas en este enlace.
Desde Google ya se han tomado las acciones necesarias para eliminar las aplicaciones afectadas de Google Play, por lo que no existe riesgo de que se vean infectados nuevos usuarios.
Como una de las funcionalidades del código malicioso es la de eliminar el icono de las aplicaciones del lanzador, para que sea más difícil de eliminar, se aconseja acceder a Ajustes » Aplicaciones y revisar el listado completo de aplicaciones instaladas en el dispositivo para descartar que no se tenga instalada ninguna aplicación de las afectadas.
La lista de las apps infectadas por el virus Simbad
1. 3D Photo Frame Cube Live Wallpaper
2. 4D Maa Durga Live Wallpaper
3. Ambulance Driver Extreme Rescue
4. Ambulance Rescue Driving
5. American muscle car race
6. Animal Farming Simulator
7. Animal Parts Photo Editor
8. Anti Theft & Full Battery Alarm
9. Anti-spam Calls
10. Audio Video Mixer
11. Auto Call redial
12. Beard mustache hairstyle changer Editor
13. Best App Lock
14. Bike Wheel of Death
15. Bottle Shoot
16. Bottle shoot archery
17. Bottle Shoot Sniper 3D
18. Brain Games & IQ Test
19. Broken Screen – Cracked Screen
20. Calendar 2018 Photo Frame
21. Caller Location & Mobile Location Tracker
22. Camper Van Driving
23. Camper Van Race Driving Simulator 2018
24. Car Parking Challenge
25. Car Photo Frame
26. Cars Transport Truck Driver 2018
27. Change your voice
28. Christmas greetings card
29. Christmas letters to santa and three wise man
30. Christmas Magic Board
31. Christmas Truck Transport Simulator
32. City Metro Bus Pk Driver Simulator 2017
33. Clock Live Wallpaper
34. Compatibility Test
35. Connect Letters. Words Game
36. Custom Radio Alarm Clock
37. Deleted Files recovery
38. Deleted Files Recovery
39. Deleted Photo Recovery
40. Demolition Derby
41. Dinosaur Park – Train Rescue
42. DJ Photo Frames
43. Dog Crazy Race Simulator
44. Dog Race Simulator
45. DSLR Camera Blur
46. Dual Screen Browser
47. Dual Screen Browser
48. Dual Screen Browser
49. EDIT Flowers Photo Frames
50. Excavator Wrecking Ball Demolition Simulator
51. Extreme Motorcycle Racer
52. Extreme Rally Championship
53. Face Beauty Makeup
54. Farming Tractor Real Harvest Simulator
55. Farming Transport Simulator 2018
56. Fire text photo frame
57. Fire Truck Emergency Driver
58. Fire Truck Emergency Rescue – Driving Simulator
59. Flag face paint: World Cup 2018
60. Flash Alert – Flash on Call
61. Flash on Call and SMS
62. Flying Ambulance Emergency Rescue
63. Flying Car Stunts On Extreme Tracks
64. Flying Motorbike Stunts
65. Flying taxi simulator
66. Food Truck Driving Simulator
67. Football Results & Stats Analyzer
68. Fortune Wheel
69. Fortune Wheel Deluxe
70. Full Screen Incoming Call
71. Full Screen Incoming Call
72. Gallery Lock
73. Garbage Truck – City trash cleaning simulator
74. Garden Photo Editor
75. Garden Photo Editor
76. Garden Photo Editor
77. girlfriend photo editor
78. Girlfriend Photo Editor 2
79. Green Hill PhotoFrame
80. Guess the picture
81. Hands Slap Game
82. Harvest Timber Simulator
83. Heart Photo Frames
84. Heavy Excavator – Stone Cutter Simulator
85. Heavy Excavator Stone Driller Simulator
86. Heavy Mountain Bus Simulator 2018
87. Heavy Snow Excavator Christmas Rescue
88. Heavy Snow Excavator Snowplow Simulator
89. High Wheeler Speed Race 90. Hot Micro Racers
91. House Transport Truck – Moving Van Simulator
92. Hoverboard Racing
93. Hoverboard Racing Spider Attack
94. Hovercraft Racer
95. Hummer taxi limo simulator
96. Impossible Farming Transport Simulator
97. Impossible Tracks – Extreme Trucks
98. Jetpack Water
99. Lara Unicorn Dash
100. Live Translator
101. Love Caller Screen
102. Love Caller Screen
103. Love Caller Screen 2
104. Love Caller with love ringtones
105. Luxury Photo Frame
106. Mad Cars Fury Racing
107. Magic Glow Live Wallpaper
108. Magical Unicorn Dash
109. Magical Unicorn Dash
110. Man Casual Shirt Photo Suit
111. Max Player
112. Men Sweatshirt Photo Editor
113. Missile Attack Army Truck
114. Missile Attack Army Truck
115. Mobile number locator
116. Mobile Number Tracker & Locator
117. Modern Santa – Christmas van drive
118. Modi Photo Frame 2
119. Monster Truck
120. Monster Truck Demolition
121. Moster vs Water
122. Motorbike Pizza Delivery
123. Motorsport Race Championship
124. Mountain Bus Simulator
125. Move App To SD Card 2016
126. Mustang Driving Car Race
127. Mustang Rally Championship
128. My name on Live Wallpaper
129. my name on live wallpaper
130. My name on Live Wallpaper
131. My Photo on Music Player
132. Name on Pic-Name art
133. Nature Photo Frames
134. Number Coloring
135. Offroad buggy car racing
136. Offroad Christmas Tree Transport
137. Offroad Gold Transport Truck Driver 2018
138. Offroad jeep car racing
139. Offroad Nuclear Waste Transport – Truck Driver
140. Offroad Snow Bike – Christmas Racing
141. OffRoad Tractor Transport
142. Offroad Wood Transport Truck Driver 2018
143. Oil Tanker Transport Truck Driver
144. Phone Finder
145. Phone number locator
146. Photo Background Changer 2017
147. Photo Live Wallpaper
148. Photo on Birthday Cake
149. Photo Video Maker with Music
150. Photo Video Maker with Music
151. Pirate Ship Boat Racing 3D
152. Police Chase
153. Police Plane Transporter
154. Pop Toy Creator
155. Pop Toy Creator 2
156. Porgy Virtual Pet
157. Prado Parking Adventure
158. ProfesionalRecorder
159. Racing Car Stunts On Impossible Tracks
160. Racing Car Stunts On Impossible Tracks 2
161. Racing Horse Championship 3D
162. Real Tractor Farming Simulator
163. Recover Deleted Pictures
164. Royale Stats
165. Sea Animals Truck Transport Simulator
166. Secret screen recorder
167. Selfie Camera
168. Shayari 2017
169. Snow Heavy Excavator Simulatorr
170. Speed Boat Jet Ski Racing
171. Speed Boat Racing
172. Speed Boat Racing
173. Super Cycle Downhill Rider
174. Super Cycle Jungle Rider
175. Super Cycle Jungle Rider
176. Super Cycle Rider
177. SUV car – parking simulator
178. Tank Transport Army Truck
179. Tanks Attack
180. Tap the Ball
181. taxi
182. Toilet Paper Race
183. Tractor Farming 2018
184. Tractor Farming Simulator
185. Train Driving Simulator
186. Truck Transport and Parking Simulator
187. Truck Wheel of Death
188. Unicorn Float – Speed Race
189. Urban Limo Taxi Simulator
190. Van Pizza
191. Voice reading for SMS. Whatsapp & text sms
192. Volume Control Widget
193. Volumen Booster
194. Volumen Booster
195. Volumen Booster
196. Volumen booster & Equalizer
197. Water Skiing
198. Water Surfing Car Stunt
199. Water Surfing Motorbike Stunt
200. Waterpark Car Racing
201. Wingsuit Simulator
202. Women Make Up and Hairstyle Photo Maker
203. World cup 2018 football shirt maker
204. World Cup 2018 Teams Flags Live Wallpaper
205. World Famous Photo Frames