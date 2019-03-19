Más de 205 aplicaciones para Android infectadas por el virus "Simbad"

El Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad (Incibe) español informó el jueves detecó más de 200 aplicaciones infectadas por un código malicioso apodado "Simbad", que estuvieron disponibles en la tienda oficial Google Play.

Según precisó el centro tecnológico con sede en la ciudad española de León, la funcionalidad principal del malware es mostrar publicidad y, aunque las aplicaciones ya han sido eliminadas de Google Play, los usuarios que instalaron alguna de ellas deberán borrarlas manualmente.

Se han visto afectados aquellos usuarios que tengan instaladas en su dispositivo alguna de las aplicaciones incluidas en este enlace.

Desde Google ya se han tomado las acciones necesarias para eliminar las aplicaciones afectadas de Google Play, por lo que no existe riesgo de que se vean infectados nuevos usuarios.

Como una de las funcionalidades del código malicioso es la de eliminar el icono de las aplicaciones del lanzador, para que sea más difícil de eliminar, se aconseja acceder a Ajustes » Aplicaciones y revisar el listado completo de aplicaciones instaladas en el dispositivo para descartar que no se tenga instalada ninguna aplicación de las afectadas.

La lista de las apps infectadas por el virus Simbad

1. 3D Photo Frame Cube Live Wallpaper

2. 4D Maa Durga Live Wallpaper

3. Ambulance Driver Extreme Rescue

4. Ambulance Rescue Driving

5. American muscle car race

6. Animal Farming Simulator

7. Animal Parts Photo Editor

8. Anti Theft & Full Battery Alarm

9. Anti-spam Calls

10. Audio Video Mixer

11. Auto Call redial

12. Beard mustache hairstyle changer Editor

13. Best App Lock

14. Bike Wheel of Death

15. Bottle Shoot

16. Bottle shoot archery

17. Bottle Shoot Sniper 3D

18. Brain Games & IQ Test

19. Broken Screen – Cracked Screen

20. Calendar 2018 Photo Frame

21. Caller Location & Mobile Location Tracker

22. Camper Van Driving

23. Camper Van Race Driving Simulator 2018

24. Car Parking Challenge

25. Car Photo Frame

26. Cars Transport Truck Driver 2018

27. Change your voice

28. Christmas greetings card

29. Christmas letters to santa and three wise man

30. Christmas Magic Board

31. Christmas Truck Transport Simulator

32. City Metro Bus Pk Driver Simulator 2017

33. Clock Live Wallpaper

34. Compatibility Test

35. Connect Letters. Words Game

36. Custom Radio Alarm Clock

37. Deleted Files recovery

38. Deleted Files Recovery

39. Deleted Photo Recovery

40. Demolition Derby

41. Dinosaur Park – Train Rescue

42. DJ Photo Frames

43. Dog Crazy Race Simulator

44. Dog Race Simulator

45. DSLR Camera Blur

46. Dual Screen Browser

47. Dual Screen Browser

48. Dual Screen Browser

49. EDIT Flowers Photo Frames

50. Excavator Wrecking Ball Demolition Simulator

51. Extreme Motorcycle Racer

52. Extreme Rally Championship

53. Face Beauty Makeup

54. Farming Tractor Real Harvest Simulator

55. Farming Transport Simulator 2018

56. Fire text photo frame

57. Fire Truck Emergency Driver

58. Fire Truck Emergency Rescue – Driving Simulator

59. Flag face paint: World Cup 2018

60. Flash Alert – Flash on Call

61. Flash on Call and SMS

62. Flying Ambulance Emergency Rescue

63. Flying Car Stunts On Extreme Tracks

64. Flying Motorbike Stunts

65. Flying taxi simulator

66. Food Truck Driving Simulator

67. Football Results & Stats Analyzer

68. Fortune Wheel

69. Fortune Wheel Deluxe

70. Full Screen Incoming Call

71. Full Screen Incoming Call

72. Gallery Lock

73. Garbage Truck – City trash cleaning simulator

74. Garden Photo Editor

75. Garden Photo Editor

76. Garden Photo Editor

77. girlfriend photo editor

78. Girlfriend Photo Editor 2

79. Green Hill PhotoFrame

80. Guess the picture

81. Hands Slap Game

82. Harvest Timber Simulator

83. Heart Photo Frames

84. Heavy Excavator – Stone Cutter Simulator

85. Heavy Excavator Stone Driller Simulator

86. Heavy Mountain Bus Simulator 2018

87. Heavy Snow Excavator Christmas Rescue

88. Heavy Snow Excavator Snowplow Simulator

89. High Wheeler Speed Race 90. Hot Micro Racers

91. House Transport Truck – Moving Van Simulator

92. Hoverboard Racing

93. Hoverboard Racing Spider Attack

94. Hovercraft Racer

95. Hummer taxi limo simulator

96. Impossible Farming Transport Simulator

97. Impossible Tracks – Extreme Trucks

98. Jetpack Water

99. Lara Unicorn Dash

100. Live Translator

101. Love Caller Screen

102. Love Caller Screen

103. Love Caller Screen 2

104. Love Caller with love ringtones

105. Luxury Photo Frame

106. Mad Cars Fury Racing

107. Magic Glow Live Wallpaper

108. Magical Unicorn Dash

109. Magical Unicorn Dash

110. Man Casual Shirt Photo Suit

111. Max Player

112. Men Sweatshirt Photo Editor

113. Missile Attack Army Truck

114. Missile Attack Army Truck

115. Mobile number locator

116. Mobile Number Tracker & Locator

117. Modern Santa – Christmas van drive

118. Modi Photo Frame 2

119. Monster Truck

120. Monster Truck Demolition

121. Moster vs Water

122. Motorbike Pizza Delivery

123. Motorsport Race Championship

124. Mountain Bus Simulator

125. Move App To SD Card 2016

126. Mustang Driving Car Race

127. Mustang Rally Championship

128. My name on Live Wallpaper

129. my name on live wallpaper

130. My name on Live Wallpaper

131. My Photo on Music Player

132. Name on Pic-Name art

133. Nature Photo Frames

134. Number Coloring

135. Offroad buggy car racing

136. Offroad Christmas Tree Transport

137. Offroad Gold Transport Truck Driver 2018

138. Offroad jeep car racing

139. Offroad Nuclear Waste Transport – Truck Driver

140. Offroad Snow Bike – Christmas Racing

141. OffRoad Tractor Transport

142. Offroad Wood Transport Truck Driver 2018

143. Oil Tanker Transport Truck Driver

144. Phone Finder

145. Phone number locator

146. Photo Background Changer 2017

147. Photo Live Wallpaper

148. Photo on Birthday Cake

149. Photo Video Maker with Music

150. Photo Video Maker with Music

151. Pirate Ship Boat Racing 3D

152. Police Chase

153. Police Plane Transporter

154. Pop Toy Creator

155. Pop Toy Creator 2

156. Porgy Virtual Pet

157. Prado Parking Adventure

158. ProfesionalRecorder

159. Racing Car Stunts On Impossible Tracks

160. Racing Car Stunts On Impossible Tracks 2

161. Racing Horse Championship 3D

162. Real Tractor Farming Simulator

163. Recover Deleted Pictures

164. Royale Stats

165. Sea Animals Truck Transport Simulator

166. Secret screen recorder

167. Selfie Camera

168. Shayari 2017

169. Snow Heavy Excavator Simulatorr

170. Speed Boat Jet Ski Racing

171. Speed Boat Racing

172. Speed Boat Racing

173. Super Cycle Downhill Rider

174. Super Cycle Jungle Rider

175. Super Cycle Jungle Rider

176. Super Cycle Rider

177. SUV car – parking simulator

178. Tank Transport Army Truck

179. Tanks Attack

180. Tap the Ball

181. taxi

182. Toilet Paper Race

183. Tractor Farming 2018

184. Tractor Farming Simulator

185. Train Driving Simulator

186. Truck Transport and Parking Simulator

187. Truck Wheel of Death

188. Unicorn Float – Speed Race

189. Urban Limo Taxi Simulator

190. Van Pizza

191. Voice reading for SMS. Whatsapp & text sms

192. Volume Control Widget

193. Volumen Booster

194. Volumen Booster

195. Volumen Booster

196. Volumen booster & Equalizer

197. Water Skiing

198. Water Surfing Car Stunt

199. Water Surfing Motorbike Stunt

200. Waterpark Car Racing

201. Wingsuit Simulator

202. Women Make Up and Hairstyle Photo Maker

203. World cup 2018 football shirt maker

204. World Cup 2018 Teams Flags Live Wallpaper

205. World Famous Photo Frames