María Sharapova anunció su retiro del tenis profesional

La rusa María Sharapova, ex número uno del mundo en el tenis femenino, anunció a los 32 años su retiro del tenis.
"¡Tenis, te digo adiós!" tituló el artículo de la nota que la rusa concedió a las revistas Vogue y Vanity Fair, además de escribir un emotivo posteo en su cuenta de Instagram.
Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye.
LE PUEDE INTERESAR
La tenista siberiana protagonizó una carrera brillante en la que conquistó cinco torneos de Grand Slam: Roland Garros (2012 y 2014); Australia (2008); Wimbledon (2004) y el US Open (2006).
Sharapova alcanzó por primera vez el número uno del mundo en agosto de 2005, fue medalla de plata en los Juegos de Londres 2012 y actualmente estaba relegada al puesto 370 del ránking mundial de la WTA.