A los 103 años, murió el legendario actor Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, una de las máximas leyendas de Hollywood, murió a los 103 años, según confirmó su hijo Michael en las redes sociales.
"Es con gran tristeza que mis hermanos y yo anunciemos que Kirk Douglas nos dejó hoy a los 103 años. Para el mundo, era una leyenda, un actor de la época dorada de las películas que vivió bien en sus años dorados, un hombre humanitario cuyo compromiso con la justicia y las causas en las que creía establecieron un estándar al que todos aspiramos", señaló el comunicado firmado por su familia a través de Instagram.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
El texto continúa: "Pero para mí y para mis hermanos Joel y Peter, él era simplemente papá, para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro, para sus nietos y bisnieto, su amoroso abuelo, y para su esposa Anne, un esposo maravilloso".
Michael también recordó que la vida de su padre "fue bien vivida" y que deja un legado "que perdurará en las generaciones venideras". Además destacó el perfil social que tenía: "Deja una historia como un reconocido filántropo que trabajó para ayudar al público y traer la paz al planeta. Permítanme terminar con las palabras que le dije en su último cumpleaños y que siempre serán ciertas. 'Papá, te quiero mucho y estoy muy orgulloso de ser tu hijo'".
Fuente: TN.