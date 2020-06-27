Jari Jones, la mujer trans de talla grande que es la nueva imagen de Calvin Klein

La actriz trans Jari Jones es la nueva imagen de campaña de Clavin Klein. Para celebrar el mes del orgullo LGBTIQ+ la firma estadounidense decidió apostar por una persona que desafíe los parámetros establecidos y nadie mejor que Jones para eso.

La mujer se reconoce así misma como queer y lesbiana. Además, es partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y forma parte de la comunidad afrodescendiente.

Proud in my Calvins es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza y que busca promover la libertad en la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta.

“Pensé que estar en esta industria, especialmente en el mundo de la actuación, que una vez que hiciera la transición, nunca volvería a trabajar. No hubo representaciones reales positivas o edificantes de personas trans en revistas, televisión y películas. Pero había algo que constantemente me decía que esto era lo que tenía que hacer para vivir en mi verdad, para ser esencialmente feliz. No había otra opción para mí: vivir mi vida más auténtica o salir de aquí. Con el amor y el apoyo de la comunidad y la familia elegida, elegí mi vida. Me elegí sobre la industria que amaba, me elegí a pesar de lo que la sociedad me decía. Había gente esperándome, una vez que di el salto a este viaje llamado Transición, parado allí con los brazos abiertos, listo para mostrarme amor, compasión y respeto. En esos momentos cruciales, me di cuenta de que cuando tienes un amor inquebrantable y un sistema de apoyo, nada es demasiado grande para conquistar. Lo que encuentro ahora es que he hecho más desde la transición. Siento que cuando eres tu verdadero yo, creas el arte más bello y honesto. Creo que la industria puede reconocer eso y no tienen más remedio que celebrar y elevar ese arte en grandes plataformas. Me alegro de haberme elegido a mí y a todos los demás también se han subido a bordo”, con este mensaje y a través de sus redes sociales Clavin Klein decidió presentar su nueva campaña.

Fuente. marieclaire.perfil.com