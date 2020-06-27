Jari Jones, la mujer trans de talla grande que es la nueva imagen de Calvin Klein

La actriz trans Jari Jones es la nueva imagen de campaña de Clavin Klein. Para celebrar el mes del orgullo LGBTIQ+ la firma estadounidense decidió apostar por una persona que desafíe los parámetros establecidos y nadie mejor que Jones para eso.
La mujer se reconoce así misma como queer y lesbiana. Además, es partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y forma parte de la comunidad afrodescendiente.
Proud in my Calvins es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza y que busca promover la libertad en la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta.
[CONTENT WARNING] the following caption references suicidal thoughts, and may be triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to The Trevor Project 24/7 for support at 866.488.7368. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I thought that being in this industry, especially the acting world, that once I transitioned I would never work again. There were no real positive or uplifting representations of trans people in magazines, on television and in film. But there was something constantly telling me this is what I had to do to live in my truth, to essentially be happy. There was no other choice for me - it was either live my most authentic life or jump out of here. With the love and support of community and chosen family, I chose my life. I chose me over the industry that I loved, I chose me despite what society was telling me. There were people waiting for me, once I took the leap into this journey called Transition, standing there with open arms ready to show me love and compassion and respect. In those very crucial moments I realized that when you have an unshakeable self-love and a support system, nothing is too big to conquer. What I find now is that that I've done more since transition. I feel like when you're your true self, you create the most beautiful and honest art. I think the industry can recognize that and they have no choice but to celebrate and uplift that art on huge platforms. I'm glad that I chose me and everybody else kind of jumped on board as well.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @iamjarijones on Identity. #PROUDINMYCALVINS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ By @ryanmcginleystudios ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For further information on The Trevor Project, visit www.thetrevorproject.org/help
“Pensé que estar en esta industria, especialmente en el mundo de la actuación, que una vez que hiciera la transición, nunca volvería a trabajar. No hubo representaciones reales positivas o edificantes de personas trans en revistas, televisión y películas. Pero había algo que constantemente me decía que esto era lo que tenía que hacer para vivir en mi verdad, para ser esencialmente feliz. No había otra opción para mí: vivir mi vida más auténtica o salir de aquí. Con el amor y el apoyo de la comunidad y la familia elegida, elegí mi vida. Me elegí sobre la industria que amaba, me elegí a pesar de lo que la sociedad me decía. Había gente esperándome, una vez que di el salto a este viaje llamado Transición, parado allí con los brazos abiertos, listo para mostrarme amor, compasión y respeto. En esos momentos cruciales, me di cuenta de que cuando tienes un amor inquebrantable y un sistema de apoyo, nada es demasiado grande para conquistar. Lo que encuentro ahora es que he hecho más desde la transición. Siento que cuando eres tu verdadero yo, creas el arte más bello y honesto. Creo que la industria puede reconocer eso y no tienen más remedio que celebrar y elevar ese arte en grandes plataformas. Me alegro de haberme elegido a mí y a todos los demás también se han subido a bordo”, con este mensaje y a través de sus redes sociales Clavin Klein decidió presentar su nueva campaña.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Fuente. marieclaire.perfil.com