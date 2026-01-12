inicia sesión o regístrate.
Las nominaciones para los Golden Globes 2026, la edición 83ª de la ceremonia, llegaron con One Battle After Another de Paul Thomas Anderson dominando la selección, donde también se encontraban títulos como Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Adolescencia y Andor entre los más reconocidos de la ceremonia.
Los Premios Oscar se celebran el 15 de marzo de este año, pero, como ya es tradición, unas cuantas ceremonias de premios se realizan primero y en ellas hay lugar tanto para el cine como para la televisión, aunque son las películas ganadoras las que generan mayor expectativa y conversación, debido a que casi todas las nominadas esperan conseguir uno de los pocos lugares en las principales categorías de los Oscar.
Los Golden Globes son premios de prestigio y tradición, se han entregado durante varias décadas y se consideran un referente en la industria. Ser nominado es un honor, pero solo unos cuantos consiguen salir de la ceremonia con un premio en las manos.
Wagner Moura, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sinners, El Agente Secreto y Una batalla tras otra llegaron a la ceremonia como favoritos, aunque títulos más “pequeños”, independientes e internacionales, como Sorry, Baby y Valor Sentimental, también dieron de qué hablar.
Todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2026:
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: Part 2
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
GANADOR: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor actor de reparto
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
GANADOR: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz en una comedia o musical
GANADOR: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: Part 2
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actor en una comedia o musical
GANADOR: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor película de drama
Frankenstein
GANADOR: Hamnet
Un Simple Accidente
El Agente Secreto
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor película de comedia o musical
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nueva Ola Francesa
GANADOR: One Battle After Another
Mejor actor en una película dramática
Joel Edgerton, Sueños de trenes
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
GANADOR: Wagner Moura, El Agente Secreto
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Música de ninguna parte
Mejor actriz en una película dramática
GANADOR: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Matate, amor
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor canción original
“Dream As One”, Avatar: Of Fire and Ashes
GANADOR: “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You”, Sinners
“No Place Like Home”, Wicked: Part 2
“The Girl In The Bubble”, Wicked: Part 2
“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Mejor guión
GANADOR: One Battle After Another
Marty Supremo
Sinners
Un simple accidente
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
Avatar: De fuego y cenizas
F1: la Película
Cazadores de demonios K-Pop
Misión: Imposible - Sentencia final
GANADOR: Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: Parte 2
Zootopia 2
Mejor director
GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, Un simple accidente
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor película de animación
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
GANADOR: K-Pop Cazadores de demonios
Amélie y la metafísica de los tubos
Zootopia 2
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One battle after another
Kangding Ray, Sirat
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: la Película
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Un simple accidente, Francia
La única opción, Corea del Sur
GANADOR: El Agente Secreto, Brasil
Sentimental Value, Noruega
Sirat, España
La voz de Hind Rajab, Túnez
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
GANADOR: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
GANADOR: Jean Smart, Hacks
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
GANADOR: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
GANADOR: Seth Rogen, El estudio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor en una película para la televisión, miniserie o antología
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
GANADOR: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actriz de película para la televisión, miniserie o antología
Claire Danes, La bestia en mí
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
GANADOR: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película para televisión, miniserie o antología
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
GANADOR: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hack
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
GANADOR: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor serie dramática
The Diplomat
GANADOR: The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
GANADOR: El estudio
Mejor película para la televisión, miniserie o antología
GANADOR: Adolescence
All Her Fault
La bestia en mí
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
La novia
Mejor interpretación cómica en un programa televisivo de monólogos
Brett Goldstein, La segunda mejor noche de tu vida
Bill Maher, ¿Alguien más está viendo esto?
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman, PostMortem
Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
GANADOR: Ricky Gervais
Mejor Podcast
GANADOR: Good Hand with Amy Poehler