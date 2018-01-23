Mirá los nominados para los premios Oscar

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Oscar. Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn se dieron a conocer los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla.

La película favorita es The Shape of Water (La forma del agua), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, que logró trece nominaciones, entre las que se destacan mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica. Por otra parte, Dunkerque obtuvo ocho candidaturas; mientras que Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Tres anuncios por un crimen) fue nominada en siete rubros.

Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo domingo 4 de marzo para conocer a los ganadores de las 24 categorías. Como en la edición anterior, el cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, los nominados:

Mejor película:

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actriz protagónica:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor protagónico:

Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Tread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire

Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Película de animación:

Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart

Fotografía:

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Diseño de vestuario:

Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Documental:

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cortometraje:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knide Skills

Traffic Stop

Montaje:

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Película en lengua extranjera:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body And Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)

Maquillaje y Peinado:

Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Banda sonora:

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Canción original:

"Mighty River", Mudbound

"Mistery of Love", Call me by your name

"Remember me", Coco

"Stand Up For Something", Marshall

"This is Me", The Greatest Showman

Diseño de producción:

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin

Corto de animación:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Corto de acción real:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

Edición de sonido:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce

Mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson

Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joel Whist

Guión original:

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Guión adaptado:

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter y Micahel H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly's Game, Aaron Soekin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams y Dee Rees

Fuente Infobae