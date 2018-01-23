Mirá los nominados para los premios Oscar
23 DE Enero 2018 - 17:41 La Academia de Hollywood reveló los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías. El próximo 4 de marzo se realizará la ceremonia con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Oscar. Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn se dieron a conocer los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla.
La película favorita es The Shape of Water (La forma del agua), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, que logró trece nominaciones, entre las que se destacan mejor película, dirección, guión original y actriz protagónica. Por otra parte, Dunkerque obtuvo ocho candidaturas; mientras que Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Tres anuncios por un crimen) fue nominada en siete rubros.
Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo domingo 4 de marzo para conocer a los ganadores de las 24 categorías. Como en la edición anterior, el cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, los nominados:
Mejor película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actriz protagónica:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor protagónico:
Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Tread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire
Actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Película de animación:
Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo
Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart
Fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Diseño de vestuario:
Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Documental:
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Cortometraje:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knide Skills
Traffic Stop
Montaje:
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Película en lengua extranjera:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body And Soul (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)
Maquillaje y Peinado:
Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
Banda sonora:
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Canción original:
"Mighty River", Mudbound
"Mistery of Love", Call me by your name
"Remember me", Coco
"Stand Up For Something", Marshall
"This is Me", The Greatest Showman
Diseño de producción:
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin
Corto de animación:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Corto de acción real:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Edición de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green
Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce
Mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joel Whist
Guión original:
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Guión adaptado:
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter y Micahel H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly's Game, Aaron Soekin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams y Dee Rees
Fuente Infobae