Agenda: cargada y variada actividad deportiva para el fin de semana
2 DE Marzo 2018 - 16:44 A la Superliga se le suman atractivos duelos en Europa: Barcelona-Atlético Madrid y Milan-Inter, entre otros. Además, tenis, básquet y rugby. El sábado juegan Juventud, Gimnasia y Tiro, como así también Salta Básket y Central Vóley.
Viernes 2 de marzo
19:00 Arsenal-Lanús (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
19:00 Belgrano-Patronato (TNT y TNT SPORTS)
21:15 Colón-Huracán (TNT SPORTS)
21:30 Liga Nacional de Básquet: Weber Bahía-Regatas (TYC SPORTS)
Sábado 3 de marzo
01:00 ATP Acapulco: Del Potro-Zverev (ESPN PLAY)
13:00 Troyes-PSG (ESPN)
14:00 Lazio-Juventus (FOX SPORTS 2)
16:45 Napoli-Roma (FOX SPORTS)
16:45 Real Madrid-Getafe (610 DIRECTV y 8 CABLEVISIÓN)
17:00 Tigre-Talleres (TNT y TNT SPORTS)
17:00 San Lorenzo-Unión (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
18:00 Rugby Copa América: Brasil-Argentina XV (ESPN 3)
18:40 Super Rugby: Jaguares-Hurricanes (ESPN 2)
19:15 Rosario Central-Godoy Cruz (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
21:00 Guaraní Antonio Franco (Mis.) - Juventud Antoniana
21:30 Chaco For Ever - Gimnasia y Tiro de Salta
21:30 Central Vóley - Rivadavia de Córdoba
21:30 Temperley-Gimnasia (TNT SPORTS)
21:30 Liga Nacional de Básquet: Quilmes-Instituto (TYC SPORTS)
22:00 Salta Basket - Olímpico de La Banda (Santiago del Estero)
23:00 San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers (676 DIRECTV)
Domingo 4 de marzo
12:15 Barcelona-Atlético Madrid (ESPN 2)
13:00 Manchester City-Chelsea (613 DIRECTV)
16:45 Milan-Inter (ESPN 2)
17:00 Atlético Tucumán-Defensa y Justicia (FOX SPORTS 2 y PREMIUM)
17:00 Banfield-Newell’s (TNT SPORTS)
19:15 River-Chacarita (TNT SPORTS)
21:00 Central Vóley - La Calera (Córdoba)
21:30 Racing-Vélez (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
Lunes 5 de marzo
17:00 Crystal Palace-Manchester United (ESPN)
19:00 San Martín de San Juan-Independiente (TNT SPORTS)
19:00 Estudiantes-Olimpo (FOX SPORTS 2 y PREMIUM)
21:15 Argentinos Juniors-Boca (FOX SPORTS PREMIUM)
22:30 San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies (612 DIRECTV).