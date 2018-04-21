Murió Verne Troyer, popular por su papel como "Mini Me" en Austin Powers

El actor Verne Troyer, popular por su interpretación como "Mini-me" en las películas "Austin Powers", murió a los 49 años, según se anunció este sábado en un comunicado.

"Es con una gran tristeza y un profundo pesar en nuestros corazones escribir que Verne falleció", se leía en una publicación en la cuenta del actor -que medía 81 centímetros- junto a una fotografía suya.

Aunque el texto no hizo alusión directa a las causas de la muerte, habla de "recientes momentos de adversidad" que enfrentó Troyer con temas de depresión y de varias luchas a lo largo del tiempo.

"Durante años él lucho y ganó, luchó y ganó, luchó y ganó una vez más, pero desafortunadamente esta vez fue demasiado", dice el texto.

"La depresión y el suicidio son temas muy serios. Nunca se sabe qué tipo de batalla tiene alguien en su interior. Sean amables con los demás. Y sepan siempre, nunca es tarde para pedir ayuda a alguien", acotó.

Troyer había sido llevado al hospital a inicios de abril para recibir un tratamiento que no se divulgó. Había hablado de sus problemas con el alcohol durante una internación previa en un hospital hace un año.

El actor cobró fama mundial por su papel como acólito de un antagonista del personaje interpretado por el comediante Mike Myers en "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999) y "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002).

Comenzó su carrera en el cine en 1994 como doble del niño que protagonizó el filme ¡Cuidado: bebé suelto! y luego tuvo pequeños papeles en Men in Black y Pánico y locura en Las Vegas.

Además tuvo interpretaciones en un episodio de la saga de "Harry Potter" de 2001.