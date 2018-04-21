Murió Verne Troyer, popular por su papel como "Mini Me" en Austin Powers
21 DE Abril 2018 - 21:39 El actor, que tenía 49 años, estaba internado desde principios de abril.
El actor Verne Troyer, popular por su interpretación como "Mini-me" en las películas "Austin Powers", murió a los 49 años, según se anunció este sábado en un comunicado.
"Es con una gran tristeza y un profundo pesar en nuestros corazones escribir que Verne falleció", se leía en una publicación en la cuenta del actor -que medía 81 centímetros- junto a una fotografía suya.
Aunque el texto no hizo alusión directa a las causas de la muerte, habla de "recientes momentos de adversidad" que enfrentó Troyer con temas de depresión y de varias luchas a lo largo del tiempo.
"Durante años él lucho y ganó, luchó y ganó, luchó y ganó una vez más, pero desafortunadamente esta vez fue demasiado", dice el texto.
"La depresión y el suicidio son temas muy serios. Nunca se sabe qué tipo de batalla tiene alguien en su interior. Sean amables con los demás. Y sepan siempre, nunca es tarde para pedir ayuda a alguien", acotó.
Troyer había sido llevado al hospital a inicios de abril para recibir un tratamiento que no se divulgó. Había hablado de sus problemas con el alcohol durante una internación previa en un hospital hace un año.
El actor cobró fama mundial por su papel como acólito de un antagonista del personaje interpretado por el comediante Mike Myers en "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" (1999) y "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002).
Comenzó su carrera en el cine en 1994 como doble del niño que protagonizó el filme ¡Cuidado: bebé suelto! y luego tuvo pequeños papeles en Men in Black y Pánico y locura en Las Vegas.
Además tuvo interpretaciones en un episodio de la saga de "Harry Potter" de 2001.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio