Superliga

Repasá el fixture de River en la Superliga

19 DE Julio 2018 - 22:30

Fecha 1 (10 - 13 de agosto)
Huracán (V) 
Fecha 2 (17 - 20 de agosto)
Belgrano (L) 
Fecha 3 (24 - 27 de agosto) 
Argentinos (L) 
Fecha 4 (31 de agosto - 3 de septiembre)
San Lorenzo (V) 
Fecha 5 (14 - 17 de septiembre)
San Martín de San Juan (L) 
Fecha 6 (23 de septiembre) 
Boca (V) 
Fecha 7 (28 de septiembre - 1 de octubre) 
Lanús (V) 
Fecha 8 (5 - 8 de octubre) 
Defensa y Justicia (L) 
Fecha 9 (19 - 22 de octubre) 
Colón (V) 
Fecha 10 (26 - 29 de octubre)
Aldosivi (L) 
Fecha 11 (1 - 4 de noviembre)
Estudiantes (V) 
Fecha 12 (9 - 12 de noviembre) 
Unión (L) 
Fecha 13 (23 - 26 de noviembre) 
Godoy Cruz (V) 
Fecha 14 (30 de noviembre - 3 de diciembre) 
Gimnasia (L) 
Fecha 15 (7 - 10 de diciembre)
Rosario Central (V) 
Fecha 16 (25 - 28 de enero) 
Patronato (L) 
Fecha 17 (1 - 4 de febrero) 
Vélez (V) 
Fecha 18 (8 - 11 de febrero) 
Racing (L) 
Fecha 19 (15 - 18 de febrero)
Banfield (V) 
Fecha 20 (22 - 25 de febrero)
San Martín de Tucumán (L) 
Fecha 21 (1 - 4 de marzo) 
Newell‘s (L) 
Fecha 22 (8 - 11 de marzo)
Atlético Tucumán (V) 
Fecha 23 (15 - 18 de marzo) 
Independiente (L) 
Fecha 24 (29 de marzo - 1 de abril)
Talleres (V) 
Fecha 25 (5 - 8 de abril) 
Tigre (L) 

