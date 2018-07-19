Repasá el fixture de River en la Superliga
19 DE Julio 2018 - 22:30
Fecha 1 (10 - 13 de agosto)
Huracán (V)
Fecha 2 (17 - 20 de agosto)
Belgrano (L)
Fecha 3 (24 - 27 de agosto)
Argentinos (L)
Fecha 4 (31 de agosto - 3 de septiembre)
San Lorenzo (V)
Fecha 5 (14 - 17 de septiembre)
San Martín de San Juan (L)
Fecha 6 (23 de septiembre)
Boca (V)
Fecha 7 (28 de septiembre - 1 de octubre)
Lanús (V)
Fecha 8 (5 - 8 de octubre)
Defensa y Justicia (L)
Fecha 9 (19 - 22 de octubre)
Colón (V)
Fecha 10 (26 - 29 de octubre)
Aldosivi (L)
Fecha 11 (1 - 4 de noviembre)
Estudiantes (V)
Fecha 12 (9 - 12 de noviembre)
Unión (L)
Fecha 13 (23 - 26 de noviembre)
Godoy Cruz (V)
Fecha 14 (30 de noviembre - 3 de diciembre)
Gimnasia (L)
Fecha 15 (7 - 10 de diciembre)
Rosario Central (V)
Fecha 16 (25 - 28 de enero)
Patronato (L)
Fecha 17 (1 - 4 de febrero)
Vélez (V)
Fecha 18 (8 - 11 de febrero)
Racing (L)
Fecha 19 (15 - 18 de febrero)
Banfield (V)
Fecha 20 (22 - 25 de febrero)
San Martín de Tucumán (L)
Fecha 21 (1 - 4 de marzo)
Newell‘s (L)
Fecha 22 (8 - 11 de marzo)
Atlético Tucumán (V)
Fecha 23 (15 - 18 de marzo)
Independiente (L)
Fecha 24 (29 de marzo - 1 de abril)
Talleres (V)
Fecha 25 (5 - 8 de abril)
Tigre (L)