Nacimiento real: Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry fueron padres de un niño
6 DE Mayo 2019 - 11:32 Los duques de Sussex dan la bienvenida a un varón, que será el séptimo en la línea de sucesión al trono británico
Meghan Markle, esposa del príncipe Enrique de Inglaterra, dio a luz este lunes a un varón, séptimo en la línea de sucesión a la Corona de su bisabuela Isabel II, anunció el padre a la prensa. "Nos complace anunciar que Meghan y yo tuvimos un bebé esta mañana, un bebé muy saludable", declaró un sonriente Enrique a las cámaras de televisión en Windsor, precisando que la madre también está bien.
El Palacio de Buckingham, en Londres, informó previamente que el trabajo de parto había "comenzado por la mañana". El bebé, hijo de Enrique, de 34 años, y Meghan, una actriz estadounidense de 37, ocupa el séptimo puesto en el orden de sucesión al trono británico, por detrás de su abuelo, el príncipe Carlos, su tío, el príncipe Guillermo, y los tres hijos de éste, Jorge, Carlota y Luis y, por supuesto, su padre.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Se trata del octavo bisnieto de la reina Isabel II, de 93 años, y el príncipe Felipe, de 97.
Esperado para fines de abril o principios de mayo, el nacimiento era inminente, y el Palacio de Kensington anunció el viernes que el príncipe Enrique cancelaba parte de una visita a Holanda programada para esta semana.
El príncipe preveía viajar a Ámsterdam el miércoles y el jueves a La Haya para poner en marcha la cuenta atrás de los Juegos Invictus, una competición deportiva para inválidos y heridos de guerra, que él mismo creó y tendrá lugar en la ciudad holandesa dentro en un año.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.