Las mejores actuaciones del “One World, Together at Home", el mega festival online por el coronavirus

One World: Together at Home” es un festival histórico que prepara la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y Global Citizen junto a cantantes y actores como Lady Gaga, para recaudar dinero que se destinará al personal médico que lucha contra el nuevo coronavirus.

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

La iniciativa recordará al histórico “Live Aid” de 1985, que reunió ante una audiencia millonaria a Queen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2 y Madonna, entre otros, para luchar contra el hambre en África.Fue una cita que marcó un antes y un después, de la que se desprende la mítica canción “We Are The World” y en la que Freddie Mercury y su banda dieron la que para muchos es la mejor actuación de la historia del rock.

Are we out of the woods? Not exactly, but we can all do our part to help each other get through the coronavirus pandemic #TogetherAtHome. You can take action with @TaylorSwift13 to support @WHO, frontline health care workers, and everyday heroes here: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/mTm1EaHTw0 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Es un evento en dos partes. Primero empezó un maratón de seis horas de música en directo de la mano de un centenar de artistas que actuarán en la mayoría de plataformas sociales como Facebook, Twitter o YouTube.

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

La cita culminó con un gran concierto de dos horas con estrellas internacionales que se emitió en las televisiones de EEUU. Se difundió simultáneamente en todo el mundo y fue presentado por los anfitriones: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon y Stephen Colbert.

El evento no solo es importante por su objetivo en sí mismo, apoyar a los trabajadores de la salud, sino también por llevar un espectáculo sin costo a millones de personas que ahora se encuentran en cuarentena, debido a la crisis provocada por el Covid 19.

The duet of our dreams 😍 Thank you @JohnLegend and @SamSmith for this incredible performance! Join them and take a stand for global health today: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/uy9FIBH1mm — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

La actriz Sarah Jessica Parker, por su parte, se dirigió a los trabajadores sanitarios que trabajan en el hospital Elmhurst de Nueva York, el estado más afectado por la pandemia hasta el momento en Estados Unidos. “Son héroes”, dijo la protagonista de “Sex and the City” desde su sofá. “Siempre estaremos agradecidos por los sacrificios que hicieron para mantener a la comunidad sana y salva”.

Emotiva interpretación de 'Un Año' de Sebastián Yatra

Orgullo para Latinoamérica #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/9AboOjMmUJ — Stefy🇪🇨 (@stefyxSebastini) April 18, 2020

Jlo ❤️



Tema aparte el fondo Espectacular que le montaron👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/c8hywnx2ao — B. (@BFlor_ok) April 19, 2020

Además de los famosos, la retransmisión en directo mostró los esfuerzos del personal médico y de quienes distribuyen alimentos y productos sanitarios a las poblaciones desfavorecidas. Por ejemplo, Aisha al Muntheri, trabajadora en un hospital, habló desde París, vestida con ropa quirúrgica, para decir que se sentía orgullosa de “estar en el frente” con sus colegas. “Es parte de nuestro valor como médico el servir a la humanidad”, dijo. “La humanidad es nuestro lenguaje común”.

El mega concierto reúne a unos 150 artistas de primer nivel y de diferentes géneros, edades, generaciones y países.Por un lado actuarán míticos de la música que ya estuvieron presentes en la histórica cita de 1985, como Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling Stones y Stevie Wonder.

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

También hubo lugar para los ritmos latinos con Jennifer López, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta y J Balvin, que se repartieron entre el concierto principal y las actuaciones previas.Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish y Lizzo, entre otros, pusieron la vertiente mas “pop”, que unió a estrellas jóvenes con veteranas como Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin y Celine Dion.

Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/TE1S1kloH0 — Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) April 18, 2020

Mas nada supera essa momento aqui: Jessie J cantando “Flashlight”, de Pitch Perfect 2 #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/URw4vLnzPe — Entretetizei (@entretetizei) April 18, 2020

Entre los representantes europeos estuvo el italiano Andrea Bocelli, las francesas Angèle y Christine and the Queens y la británica Jessie J.Prácticamente todas las redes sociales y plataformas de internet emitieron el evento, desde Instagram o Twitter hasta gigantes tecnológicos como Apple, Amazon y Alibaba.

Thanks to @NiallOfficial for the lovely performance! We’re so grateful for your support of @WHO and frontline health workers. Global Citizens, take action now! https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy pic.twitter.com/DblNRX5RL0 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

We're doing just fine after @thekillers. ⚡️



⭕We can all do our part to protect global health. Visit https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy to take action! pic.twitter.com/YmDa2F0BGU — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

"Luis Fonsi" es tendencia por su participación en el #TogetherAtHome. pic.twitter.com/9uFZGYIrIt — ¿Por qué es Tendencia? (@porkestendencia) April 19, 2020

El listado completo:

ADAM LAMBERT • ALICIA KEYS • AMY POEHLER • ANDRA DAY • ANDREA BOCELLI • ANGÈLE • ANITTA • ANNIE LENNOX • AWKWAFINA • BECKY G • BECKY LYNCH • BEN PLATT • BILLIE EILISH • BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG • BILLY RAY CYRUS • BLACK COFFEE • BRAUN STROWMAN • BRIDGET MOYNAHAN • CAMILA CABELLO • CASSPER NYOVEST • CELINE DION • CHARLIE PUTH • CHRIS MARTIN • CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS • COMMON • CONNIE BRITTON • DANAI GURIRA • DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM • DELTA GOODREM • DON CHEADLE • EASON CHAN • EDDIE VEDDER • ELLEN DEGENERES • ELLIE GOULDING • ELTON JOHN • ERIN RICHARDS • FINNEAS • HEIDI KLUM • HENRY GOLDING • HOZIER • HUSSAIN AL JASSMI • IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA • J BALVIN • JACK BLACK • JACK JOHNSON • JACKY CHEUNG • JAMEELA JAMIL • JASON SEGEL • JENNIFER HUDSON • JENNIFER LOPEZ • JESS GLYNNE • JESSIE J • JESSIE REYEZ • JIMMY FALLON • JIMMY KIMMEL • JOHN LEGEND • JUANES • KACEY MUSGRAVES • KEITH URBAN • KERRY WASHINGTON • KESHA • THE KILLERS • LADY ANTEBELLUM • LADY GAGA • LANG LANG • LESLIE ODOM JR. • LEWIS HAMILTON • LIAM PAYNE • LILI REINHART • LILLY SINGH • LINDSEY VONN • LISA MISHRA • LIZZO • LL COOL J • LOLA LENNOX • LUIS FONSI • LUPITA NYONG’O • MALUMA • MAREN MORRIS • MATT BOMER • MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY • MEGAN RAPINOE • MICHAEL BUBLÉ • MILKY CHANCE • NATTI NATASHA • NIALL HORAN • NOMZAMO MBATHA • OPRAH WINFREY • PAUL MCCARTNEY • PHARRELL WILLIAMS • PIERCE BROSNAN • P.K. SUBBAN • PICTURE THIS • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS • RITA ORA • THE ROLLING STONES • SAM HEUGHAN • SAM SMITH • SAMUEL L JACKSON • SARAH JESSICA PARKER • SASHA BANKS • SEBASTIÁN YATRA • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAWN MENDES • SHERYL CROW • SHO MADJOZI • SOFI TUKKER • STEPHEN COLBERT • STEVIE WONDER • SUPERM • TAYLOR SWIFT • TIM GUNN • USHER • VISHAL MISHRA • XAVIER WOODS • ZUCCHERO

FUENTE: INFOBAE