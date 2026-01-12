Las nominaciones para los Golden Globes 2026, la edición 83ª de la ceremonia, llegaron con One Battle After Another de Paul Thomas Anderson dominando la selección, donde también se encontraban títulos como Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Adolescencia y Andor entre los más reconocidos de la ceremonia.

Los Premios Oscar se celebran el 15 de marzo de este año, pero, como ya es tradición, unas cuantas ceremonias de premios se realizan primero y en ellas hay lugar tanto para el cine como para la televisión, aunque son las películas ganadoras las que generan mayor expectativa y conversación, debido a que casi todas las nominadas esperan conseguir uno de los pocos lugares en las principales categorías de los Oscar.

Los Golden Globes son premios de prestigio y tradición, se han entregado durante varias décadas y se consideran un referente en la industria. Ser nominado es un honor, pero solo unos cuantos consiguen salir de la ceremonia con un premio en las manos.

Wagner Moura, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sinners, El Agente Secreto y Una batalla tras otra llegaron a la ceremonia como favoritos, aunque títulos más “pequeños”, independientes e internacionales, como Sorry, Baby y Valor Sentimental, también dieron de qué hablar.

Todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2026:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: Part 2

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

GANADOR: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

GANADOR: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz en una comedia o musical

GANADOR: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: Part 2

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actor en una comedia o musical

GANADOR: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor película de drama

Frankenstein

GANADOR: Hamnet

Un Simple Accidente

El Agente Secreto

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor película de comedia o musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nueva Ola Francesa

GANADOR: One Battle After Another

Mejor actor en una película dramática

Joel Edgerton, Sueños de trenes

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

GANADOR: Wagner Moura, El Agente Secreto

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Música de ninguna parte

Mejor actriz en una película dramática

GANADOR: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Matate, amor

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby



Mejor canción original

“Dream As One”, Avatar: Of Fire and Ashes

GANADOR: “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You”, Sinners

“No Place Like Home”, Wicked: Part 2

“The Girl In The Bubble”, Wicked: Part 2

“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Mejor guión

GANADOR: One Battle After Another

Marty Supremo

Sinners

Un simple accidente

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

Avatar: De fuego y cenizas

F1: la Película

Cazadores de demonios K-Pop

Misión: Imposible - Sentencia final

GANADOR: Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: Parte 2

Zootopia 2

Mejor director

GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, Un simple accidente

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor película de animación

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

GANADOR: K-Pop Cazadores de demonios

Amélie y la metafísica de los tubos

Zootopia 2

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One battle after another

Kangding Ray, Sirat

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1: la Película

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Un simple accidente, Francia

La única opción, Corea del Sur

GANADOR: El Agente Secreto, Brasil

Sentimental Value, Noruega

Sirat, España

La voz de Hind Rajab, Túnez

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

GANADOR: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

GANADOR: Jean Smart, Hacks

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

GANADOR: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

GANADOR: Seth Rogen, El estudio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor en una película para la televisión, miniserie o antología

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

GANADOR: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Mejor actriz de película para la televisión, miniserie o antología

Claire Danes, La bestia en mí

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

GANADOR: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película para televisión, miniserie o antología

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

GANADOR: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hack

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

GANADOR: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Mejor serie dramática

The Diplomat

GANADOR: The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

GANADOR: El estudio

Mejor película para la televisión, miniserie o antología

GANADOR: Adolescence

All Her Fault

La bestia en mí

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

La novia

Mejor interpretación cómica en un programa televisivo de monólogos

Brett Goldstein, La segunda mejor noche de tu vida

Bill Maher, ¿Alguien más está viendo esto?

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman, PostMortem

Kevin Hart, Acting My Age

GANADOR: Ricky Gervais

Mejor Podcast

GANADOR: Good Hand with Amy Poehler