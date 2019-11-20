Polémica en Instagram por cazadora hot: mata animales y posa semidesnuda con ellos

La cazadora neozelandesa Lucy Rose Jaine recibe amenazas de muerte en Instagram a causa de las fotografías que publica en la red social donde posa con sus “trofeos”, imágenes que algunos internautas consideran desagradables e irrespetuosas.
La mujer, de 29 años y madre de tres hijos de corta edad, está en contra de la cría intensiva de animales y considera que “cazar carne salvaje es ideal, orgánico y sostenible”.
9 1/2” Chamois at 357yards. Nerves still a twitching. #chamois #chamoishunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #huntingandfishing #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #shehuntstoo #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub
“Los animales están viviendo una buena vida. Es gratis, es divertido y ayuda a los agricultores”, argumenta la mujer, quien junto con su pareja Sharn va de caza entre cinco y ocho veces al mes. Además, llevan consigo también a sus hijos, a los que, según dice, “les encanta la aventura”.
La familia caza principalmente cerdos salvajes, pero también ciervos, cabras o conejos, entre otros. El animal más grande que han abatido hasta el momento fue un jabalí de 108 kilos.
Me, sneaking up on a nice red on the east coast of the South Island. Shot him from 250m away with the 223, 2 summers ago. He was in velvet which was pretty cool to see but despite my best efforts to keep the velvet in tact I ended up with just the bear antlers and some great meat for the slow cooker! Still cool!🦌 - - - - - #deer #deerhunting #deerhuntingseason #reddeer #velvert #venison #sniper #lineitup #huntingandfishing #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #chickswhohunt #chickhunter #girlswhohunt #sneakysneaky #butt #bum #shortshorts #summerhunting #deerstalking #nzdeer #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub #4x4playoffroadaccessories
Jaine confiesa haber recibido amenazas y críticas por sus fotografías, en las que a veces posa en ropa interior con los animales muertos. Sin embargo, la mujer dice que no toma en serio esos comentarios ya que, aunque algunas personas expresan su disgusto porque están en contra de la crueldad animal, ella siempre respeta a sus presas durante la caza.