Todos los candidatos a los premios Emmy 2019: el récord de Game of Thrones

Con 32 nominaciones, Game of Thrones es la serie que corre con más chance de convertirse en la estrella de la 71ra entrega de los Emmy, que se realizará el 22 de septiembre (premia lo mejor de la televisión). Lo de GOT es todo un récord.

Entre las comedias, la más nominada es The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, que figura en veinte categorías, según se anunció este martes en Los Ángeles.

Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedia

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Miniserie

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Película de Televisión

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Actor Protagónico en Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Actriz protagónica en Drama

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Actor protagónico en Comedia

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actriz protagónica en Comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Actor protagónico en miniserie o película

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Actriz protagónica en miniserie o película

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Reality

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Talk Show de Variedades

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Actriz de reparto en drama

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Actor de reparto en drama

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Mejor director de comedia

Alec Berg por The Audition ("Barry")

Bill Hader por ronny/lily ("Barry")

Harry Bradbeer por Episode 1 ("Fleabag")

Mark Cendrowski por The Stockholm Syndrome ("The Big Bang Theory")

Amy Sherman-Palladino por All Alone ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Daniel Palladino por We’re Going To The Catskills! ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Mejor guión drama

"Better Call Saul: Winner"

"Bodyguard: Episodio 1"

"Game of Thrones: El trono de hierro"

"Killing Eve: Nice and Neat"

"La sucesión: Nobody Is Ever Missing"

"The Handmaid's Tale: Holly"