Premios Oscar 2026: se conocieron las nominaciones, qué pasó con Belén, la película argentina, cuándo es la gala y por dónde se transmite en vivo

Las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2026 finalmente fueron anunciadas, confirmando varias películas favoritas de la temporada y sumando algunas sorpresas por parte de la Academia.
Las películas como Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, Una batalla tras otra y el protagónico de Timothée Chalamet llegaron como candidatas con fuerza, aunque los argentinos esperabamos la llegada de Belén que no se dió.
En paralelo, el público mexicano esperaba con expectativa una nominación para Guillermo del Toro, algo que finalmente tampoco ocurrió.
¿Cuándo se entregan los Oscars 2026?
La 98° edición de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y se transmitirá a partir de las 20 por TNT y HBO Max.
La gala suele durar entre tres horas y media y cuatro horas, con categorías principales, números musicales y discursos de premiados.
¿Quién conducirá la gala?
La Academia confirmó que Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión por segundo año consecutivo, ya que su conducción en 2025 fue bien recibida y logró mejorar audiencias con un estilo más ágil e irónico.
Según el propio O’Brien, esta edición tendrá “sorpresas sin skits largos”, manteniendo el foco en el cine pero sin perder ritmo.
Los nominados a los Oscars 2026
Mejor Película
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas — Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Teyana Taylor — Sinners
Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Mejor Guion Original
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Cortometraje
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor Actor de Reparto
-
Benicio del Toro — One Battle after Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo — Sinners
- Sean Penn — One Battle after Another
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Cast
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Mejor Vestuario
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Mejor Canción Original
- Relentless — Dear Me
- Golden — KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You — Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi
- Train Dreams — Train Dreams
Mejor Documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfect in Strangeness
Mejor Película Internacional
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Montaje
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World: Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Roser Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
- Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners